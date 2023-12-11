Juventus wants to reinforce the containment zone in the winter market and has, like many other teams in the Premier League, set its sights on Kalvin Phillips, who does not usually get minutes for Manchester City even as a substitute.
The player wants to leave and the Italian option does not suit him badly, although he prefers the local market. Guardiola's position is what surprises the most, since he doesn't care about the future of the footballer, whether on loan or sold, inside or outside the Premier League, he only wants Kalvin out of his team even if they don't give him a replacement, according to reports diary Sport.
More news on the transfer market
Guardiola understands that between losses due to injury, suspension and the addition of players who left the team in the summer, City has lost part of its essence and is looking for a way to correct along the way. The winter market could be a key window for the future of Pep and his team, since some reinforcements are being considered within the club, but not before cutting some discards of no contribution, one of them, Kalvin Phillips.
This year the football world is witnessing Guardiola's most complex times within Manchester City. The English team is fourth in the Premier League, however that does not worry too much, since the distance with the leader, Liverpool, is only 4 points, what really generates concern within the club is the poor sporting performance in terms of to the quality of football that the current champion of everything is producing, very far from what it showed at the end of last season.
