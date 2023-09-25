Beyond the barrage of injuries, which is now more complicated after Rodri’s severe suspension for at least 4 days for assault, Manchester City continues to thrive at the start of the season. The champion team of last summer has 18 of the first 18 points played within the Premier League, in addition to a triumphant debut in the Champions League. Despite all the absences, Guardiola and his men have the strength to continue being the best team in the world.
One of the great gifts of Guardiola and the club is their capacity for reinvention and renewal, a clear example of this were the departures of three City legends, Gundogan, Laporte and Mahrez, all elite types, but with an age above the 30 years. The English immediately moved into the market and signed Dokú, Gvardiol, Kovacic and Nunes, younger guys, who may not be better today, but who must evolve over time or will offer a future to the institution.
This path can be repeated in 2024, because beyond his renewal Bernardo Silva is still thinking about leaving the club, which is why a very low sale clause of only 50 million euros was agreed. That is why Guardiola is already analyzing possible replacements and is fascinated with the jewel of France, Warren Zaïre-Emery, who, at only 17 years old, has the full attention of Pep who would have already informed the City board that the PSG Frenchman is by far the best option to replace the Portuguese in the face of his possible departure.
