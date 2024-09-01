London (dpa)

Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola praised Norwegian Erling Haaland, who scored three goals in the 3-1 victory over West Ham United in the English Premier League.

Guardiola said on Sky Sports after the match that Haaland was amazing from the beginning, the first and second goals were wonderful, but the third is unique.

“With this mentality and the numbers he is achieving for his age, in addition to the fact that he is loved by his teammates on the pitch, he will be able to achieve whatever he wants, and you must give him the freedom to do what he wants. He scored three goals, but he did not lose a single ball. It is one of his best matches with us,” the Spanish coach added.

“He knows very well what we need in every match. He is an intelligent player and he always wants to score goals,” he said.

Regarding the victory over West Ham, Josep Guardiola said that his team performed very well, and that the opponent was always dangerous, thanks to the duo Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus.

Guardiola concluded his statements, “The first period of the season is over, we were playing one match every week, and it was a great period, and now we will start preparing to play two matches every week.”