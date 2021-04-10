Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said he wished the club’s historic goal luck, Sergio Aguero, even if he chose to join a competitor in the Premier League at the end of the season.

Aguero, who has scored 257 goals in 385 matches and won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, as well as five League Cup titles with City, will leave the team when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

And press reports indicated the interest of many English and foreign clubs in the 32-year-old Argentine striker.

The Spanish coach told reporters: “We all wish him well. I certainly wish the best for Sergio in the last years of his career, and we will be happy with his decision and the best for him, his family and his career. What I prefer is what he prefers, what he prefers will be my favorite.”

Aguero and moved away from participating with City this season, as he played nine league matches after suffering from injury and illness, but Guardiola expressed his wishes for the striker to return to his best levels and participate in the remainder of the season.

He said: “Everything can happen. Everything can change quickly in a positive or negative way. Everyone must be prepared, and we hope that Sergio will be ready as soon as possible. Sergio is a wonderful and beloved person, with special qualities and skills. I understand him and realize that he needs to. Time to be in the best shape, and I said last week that the way he trains and his moves in the tough Leicester City match was good. Something felt in his leg and had it replaced, it’s getting better.