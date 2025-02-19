María GuardiolaPresident of the Board of Extremadura, has met in Brussels with Teresa Ribera, current executive vice president for the clean transition of the European Commission. All within the framework of the creation of the new European Committee of the Regions, which will preside over its … Andalusian counterpart, Juanma Moreno.

The popular leader has taken advantage of that face to face with a riverbank to ask that “intercede” to avoid the closure of the Almaraz nuclear power plant, whose dismantling is scheduled for 2027. Extremadura, in fact, opens a calendar of closures led by the own own Ribera when he held the position of Minister of Ecological Transition.

Guardiola has ironic, asking for a “common criterion” to be maintained on this matter. Both in Spain and in Europe. However, Ribera, always in the words of Guardiola, continues to insist that “the decision is of the companies” and that they are the ones who must ask for the extension to extend the useful life of the nuclear power plants, not only in Almaraz, but in The rest of the country.

The extreme president, who recalled that nuclear energy is the competence of the member countries, in this case of Spain, has underlined and defended the “benefits” of the CNA. From Almaraz there is energy for four million homes in Spain. It is 7% of the energy throughout the country.

That in national key. At the regional level, more than 3,000 families live from Almaraz in Extremadura. There is an entire region, the scratch field, in northern Cáceres, which is based on the wealth generated by the nuclear power plant. In fact, the municipality of Almaraz is one of the richest in Extremadura.

Guardiola understands the nuclear closure calendar as a “kamikaze” decision and is based solely on “ideological criteria.” «There are no environmental reasons to close Almaraz»,, The president sentenced, who defined the CNA days ago as a” symbol of prosperity. “

Extremadura, in this line, has understood that avoiding the closure of Almaraz is its great battle by 2025. At the political level – something that is evident with the strategy of the Board – already social level. On January 18, thousands of people concentrated at the gates of the Central to claim their continuity.

So much so that even the Socialist Party of Extremadura has been against the closure of the central “whenever there is no alternative”. The socialist leaders were, in fact, present in this demonstration, although last week the PSOE deputies voted against the proposition not of the law presented by the Popular Party in which the useful life of the nuclear was requested to prolong. A “contradiction” that has been greatly questioned and criticized in Extremadura, despite the fact that the socialists argue that the PN NLP was “cheat” and included a “fiscal amnesty for electricity.”

Extremadura “watches” the Mercosur agreement

The baroness of the Extremaduran has taken advantage of its presence in Brussels to assess other issues of the European Union that will directly affect or affect the day to day of Extremadura. Beyond regional matters, such as the future of the landing of the land of Barros, Guardiola has emphasized the EU agreement with Mercosur.

It can mean an “opportunity” for the region, says Guardiola, which admits, however, that the Board will monitor the effects it can bring to the Extremadura field. The popular claims that the agricultural sector of Extremadura must compete on equal terms with third countries.