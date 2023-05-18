The Manchester City coach after the 4-0 win against Real Madrid: “We got rid of last year’s pain. I think it was one of our best performances”
At the end of the game Pep Guardiola embraces all his boys, one by one. This 4-0 in a match dominated by City has something special and historic about him and that also tastes like a little revenge for what happened last season. Haaland and his companions fly to the Champions League final where Inzaghi’s Inter awaits them. But for the Spanish coach now is the time to enjoy this spectacular success: “It’s fair to say it was a huge victory, we were comfortable in our stadium and I think we had last year’s pain in our stomachs. We got it out.”
Without tension
—
Someone already talks about a perfect match. “I think it was one of our best performances – continues Guardiola – I always say it, we have to try to be ourselves. Today we had the sensation of being ready. There was a certain calm on a mental level, I didn’t feel the tension and the anxiety, even on the part of the boys”.
Now Inter
—
Inter will be in Istanbul on 10 June: “A final against an Italian is never the best, we have to prepare well mentally. There will be time to do it”
May 18, 2023 (change May 18, 2023 | 00:17)
