At the end of the game Pep Guardiola embraces all his boys, one by one. This 4-0 in a match dominated by City has something special and historic about him and that also tastes like a little revenge for what happened last season. Haaland and his companions fly to the Champions League final where Inzaghi’s Inter awaits them. But for the Spanish coach now is the time to enjoy this spectacular success: “It’s fair to say it was a huge victory, we were comfortable in our stadium and I think we had last year’s pain in our stomachs. We got it out.”