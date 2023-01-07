Jude Bellingham aims to be the star signing of the next summer market. The player has informed Borussia Dortmund that he wants to leave the club at the end of the cycle and the German team is already dealing with what will be the best sale in its history, because they know that for the English midfielder of only 20 years they could enter up to 140 million euros combined between transfer price and future variables.
Sources place the Englishman very close to the capital of Spain with great options to sign for Real Madrid, a club that is on pole to close the signing of Jude in the summer. However, there is a man who wants to change this scenario and add who for many is the best playmaker in the future, it is Pep Guardiola, who would have given the green light to the Manchester City board of directors to seek the signature of Bellingham.
Sources report that the culé coach understands that there are options to lose both Gundogan and Bernardo Silva and that is why he would accept his replacement be Bellingham himself. The City team will have no economic obstacles to close this signing, its big problem is the player’s desire to join Madrid, for which it would be the English selected from City such as Foden, Grealish, Stones and others, in addition to his former teammate in Dortmund Erling Haaland, who will seek to convince Jude to join Guardiola’s ranks in July.
