12/26/2024



Updated at 3:41 p.m.





Tie… and thank you. The once powerful and intractable Manchester City He’s still on the canvas, he doesn’t raise his head. This Thursday opened the traditional Boxing Day Christmas day in the English Premier and wrote a new disappointment. He equaled in his stadium with the Everton (1-1), which wasted several counterattacks and clear scoring chances in the final stretch of the match.

They had barely been there for a quarter of an hour when Bernard Silva opened the scoring and hope for the men of Pep Guardiola. The joy was short-lived. Ndiaye They tied in the 36th minute, and that goal definitively blocked a team that appeared depressed and without ideas.

And in the 53rd minute, the icing on the cake. Halaandconsidered the best scorer on Earth, missed a penalty. He executed it with his left foot, with a low shot and to the right of the Everton goalkeeper. Pickford He guessed the trajectory, dove to the ground and cleared the ball. Then, after the rebound, the Norwegian headed into the net, but he was offside and the cross came from a teammate, so the play was disallowed without discussion.

With this tie in the Etihad Stadiumthe blues, Premier champions for the last four years, have gone on an unknown streak of 13 games during which they have only been able to achieve one victory.