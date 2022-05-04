If you think about the most transcendental player for the possession game led by Manchester City since the arrival of Pep Guardiola in 2016, Rodrigo, Gündogan, De Bruyne or Bernardo Silva have come to mind. Even João Cancelo, whom the Santpedor coach has turned into his particular Dani Alves or Philipp Lahm. A side that acts as a creative midfielder in the embryo of the play, at the positional height of the midfielders.

However, the data generated by the artificial intelligence of Olocip show that the most statistically decisive piece of this Manchester City when he has the ball is Aymeric Laporte. The Franco-Spanish center-back is not only the defender with the greatest impact on game creation in the Premier League, or the second player in general who generates the most value with his actions in this section, in a competition characterized by its dynamism, if not that it is also the most differential of all for the particular game structure of the table sky blue when creating a game.

With his total actions he is generating a value of 0.43 every 90′. I mean, yes Laporte is on the pitch and contributes to generating a difference of one goal, whether scoring or avoiding, every 209′. But not only that. Whether he is the best playmaker on the team, or the most clinical, is explained in his orientation changes, vital for Pep’s much-demanded tilting in that search for the free player in his positional game and to give the team breadth by feeding the wingers. In this facet he is also the best citizen.

A defender with midfielder skin

All this despite not being the axis of the game system of the champion of the current Premier League champion, which falls on Rodrigo’s shoulders. If the highest number of balls pass through the boots of the man from Manchester City in the stratospheric percentages of possession, those of Laporte are the following.

The central He is the second who completes the most passes with success of all his teammates. And furthermore, moving forward, providing verticality to the game. Likewise, it is an escape route against teams that practice high pressure, since it is driving insurance to overcome opponents, where he is the second best in a team with technically gifted in the field such as Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Grealish, Foden, Gündogan or Cancelo.

Although this season has improved both offensively and in the construction of the game compared to last year, it has also improved defensively. Therefore, he is not only an ornamental defense. As far as its positional functions are concerned he is the second best center back of the team speaking purely of defending, after Rúben Dias, his usual partner in the rearguard and in which Guardiola has his lock: it is the team with the least scorer in the Premier League. It also happens in statistics to the Portuguese when it comes to cutting balls.

Laporte, the City fighter

The aerial game is the other main virtue that Olocip’s artificial intelligence shines on. has been erected lord of the air of Guardiola’s team, who has turned this art, with 18 goals scored in strategy, into his new secret weapon. He is the one who wins the most aerial duels and the one who scores the most goals with his head, with two. All this salad of improvements show that he is playing the best season of his sports career since he arrived in 2017. In fact, In general terms, he is the player who has had the most impact this season at Manchester City and the 5th in the Premier. While he is in charge of keeping Benzema, Vinicius and company at bay, Luis Enrique, the main architect of his nationalization, is one of those who rubs his hands.