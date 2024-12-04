Guardiola chases away fears, lifts the heavy weight of seven games without winning and takes a breath thanks to Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian who was instrumental in Manchester City’s victory over Nottingham Forest (3-0). A victory that re-engages the ‘Citizen’ club in the fight for the Premier and puts an end to the Spanish coach’s worst streak in England.

It had been a long time since Guardiola had been in a similar situation, if ever. Unable, for a month, to make its team work, enraged and with rumors – still distant – of a possible dismissal, Forest de Espírito Santo represented a litmus test. City emerged victorious, dominating from the beginning, adding intensity to the match and with the wind in their favor thanks to Bernardo Silva’s early goal (min. 8).

The Manchester team did not stop there, as they continued to press, even at the cost of unprotecting their defense. Forest could have taken advantage of it, but Wood failed spectacularly in a one-on-one match against Ortega. Just in the next play, De Bruyne hit a shot into the net after a good play by Doku (min. 31). The Belgian, a source of controversy this week due to his recent substitutions, proved to be in good shape. Key in building the game, he also led the attack and created some of his team’s best opportunities.

Despite the advantage, there was some tension at the Etihad. In memory, Feyenoord’s comeback in the Champions League a week ago, when City let a three-goal lead slip away. Doku (min. 57) dispelled doubts with a good personal move that led to the home team’s third goal. Guardiola, arms in the air and looking at the sky, enjoyed what he saw of his team.









The goal was too much for Forest, already at the mercy of the rival and without much impetus in their attacks. From there at the end, there was time to say goodbye to De Bruyne with a standing ovation when he was substituted, and also to see Haaland’s frustration at being left without his goal.