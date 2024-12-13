Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, took stock of his team’s situation in the press conference prior to Sunday’s derby against Manchester United. The set citizens They have only won one of their last ten games and Guardiola has tried to make light of the situation, convinced that they will be able to turn it around.

One of the reasons that explains this poor performance is the plague of injuries that is affecting the players. skybluesan issue that is not minor for the Catalan coach. In this sense, Guardiola emphasized the loss of Rodrigo Hernández, injured in his cruciate ligament since September: “Rodri is a Ballon d’Or winner. We are playing without the best player in the world last season. We also don’t have Foden, who was England’s best player last year.”

From this perspective, the Mancunian coach defended the possibility of having squads with more players due to the number of casualties they have, in the style of the NFL. Specifically, he spoke of up to 45 or 50 footballers: “That would make the summer more expensive, but perhaps squads this large are needed because the calendar is the problem. It has nothing to do with the physios, the doctors or the players.”

Along these lines, the Catalan has indicated that they will try not to go to the winter market because he would like to complete the season with the squad with which they have started the season, although he admitted that he needs players: “We have three defenders right now and maybe some winger has “We have to be a winger or we will probably have to play with five at the back.”

Despite these problems, Pep Guardiola is sure that “the soul and spirit of the team are there.” For this reason, he has asked for confidence as a whole: “This group of footballers has done incredible things that no one else has achieved, they have broken many records. “I ask the fans to be there until the end.”

In fact, the coach citizens He has been “delighted” with the way his team plays: “It is true that we need to shoot more and that we have to defend better, but we are playing our way. Except for the games against Liverpool and Bournemouth, we have done well in the rest.”