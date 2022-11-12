The veteran Spanish coach, however, avoided discussing any details regarding his future with the club after his current contract expires in 2023.

Since taking over as coach in 2016, Guardiola, 51, has led City to four Premier League titles, four League Cups and one FA Cup, and his current contract with the club will expire next summer.

“I don’t think I will stay with any team for seven years,” said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach. “Continuing your position as a coach requires support. The results undoubtedly play a big role.”

“In the big clubs, the success of the coach depends in part on the chairman of the board of directors, the director of sports in particular, and all the people there,” he added.

The second-placed City will meet its guest Brentford later on Saturday in its last match before stopping due to the World Cup, which begins in Qatar on the 20th of this month.

Guardiola said that the issue of contract renewal would be resolved with the club’s management in due course, without revealing more details.