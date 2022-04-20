Tith defender Manchester City regained the top spot in the English Premier League. Just a day after Liverpool took first place with a 4-0 win over Manchester United, Man City relegated the Reds to the top with a 3-0 (0-0) win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night.

Riyad Mahrez (53rd minute), Phil Foden (65th) and Bernardo Silva (82nd) ​​scored at home for the team of former Bayern coach Pep Guardiola. Six games before the end of the exciting Premier League season, Man City are just one point ahead of coach Jürgen Klopp’s team. The Reds are in second place, well ahead of third-placed Chelsea.

The Londoners, for whom the league is only about qualifying for the Champions League, surprisingly lost 2: 4 (2: 2) to Arsenal FC, who were recently in trouble. Eddie Nketiah (13’/57′), Emile Smith Rowe (27′) and Bukayo Saka (90’+2/penalty) scored for the guests at Stamford Bridge. Cup finalists Chelsea – without their injured German defender Antonio Rüdiger – equalized twice through Timo Werner (17th) and César Azpilicueta (32nd).

Particularly annoying for the Blues: Arsenal’s double goalscorer Nketiah had played a lot for Chelsea in his youth but had not been found good enough there. That’s why, at the age of 16, he was hired by his rival in north London.