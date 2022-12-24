London (AFP)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola complained about midfielder Calvin Phillips’ return from the World Cup period with his country with “excess weight” and his inability to train normally with the team.

Guardiola was initially vague about why Phillips, 27, was not on the bench in the 3-2 win over defending champions Liverpool in the fourth round of the English League Cup on Thursday at the Etihad Stadium.

But after qualifying, Guardiola said: “He is not injured. He arrived from the World Cup overweight. I do not know why. He did not arrive while he was in good condition to conduct training and play matches.”

City had 16 players in the World Cup, more than any other team in the English Premier League, and all of them were granted leave after the end of their participation in the World Cup in Qatar, in the case of Phillips, who participated in only two matches as a substitute in the World Cup, it came after England’s loss in the quarter-finals against France.

Guardiola continued, “When he is ready, he will play because we need him a lot,” adding that he has no problem whatsoever with the England training system.

When asked if he was disappointed, the Spaniard replied: “It’s a private conversation with Calvin.”