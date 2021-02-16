Pep Guardiola has come out in defense of Jürgen Klopp after Liverpool’s results in recent days. The Manchester City coach spoke at a press conference before the game against Everton, postponed in his day, and valued the situation of the coach ‘red’: “What he has achieved in the world of football is exceptional, his philosophy makes football attractive to all viewers. We all have good times and bad times. No coach can endure seasons and seasons winning, it would be boring. “

At the same time, he recognized that everyone can lose: “Sometimes you have to lose a bit, sometimes it’s good to lose to realize how difficult things are. Thus, they later gain value. We are all going to score points, of course, that’s when I want to see a reaction from us. “

What’s more, Guardiola also confirmed the loss due to injury of Gündogan, who retired with discomfort from the last game, and the return of Ruben Dias.