Manchester City is going through a crisis like no other in Pep Guardiola’s sporting career on the bench, and one of its greatest stars, Erling Haalandis not having better luck in the individual section. With one goal in the last seven gamesthe Norwegian has acknowledged his poor form, but Santpedor’s coach has come to his defense.

After the defeat against Aston Villa, Haaland, who did not score for the fifth time in the last six Premier League games, was critical of himself in TNT Sports. “First I look at myself. I haven’t scored my chances. I have to do better, I haven’t been good enough“he confessed.

Guardiola already defended the international after the game and did so again this Tuesday. “It’s about us, not just a player. When in the past we scored goals and Erling was so prolific, helping us, it was for the team,” he warned.

“And when you have problems at the back, in the middle, it’s for everyone, it’s a team, it’s not about one player. The reason would be easy if it were just one player, but it’s not about that. Erling has been, is and will be very important for us. We have to try to do things better, use it better“added the Catalan, who in the last twelve games has had nine defeats, two draws and just one win.





The coach citizen He stressed that his players are “running, trying harder than ever.” “The whole tendency is because we don’t run, because we don’t fight, the reason is this situation or this player or this coach… It’s not about that, there are many small details or big details that make us as a whole not so good as we were, but we have another chance on Boxing Day“, he expressed.