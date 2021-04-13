London (dpa)

Pep Guardiola, the English coach of Manchester City Football Club, confirmed that the team will not slack, after it beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, while the team is preparing for the return match scheduled for tomorrow «Wednesday» at Stadium «Signal Iduna Park».

Guardiola said in statements published by the British news agency BA Media today (Tuesday): We are looking forward to confrontation, many things may happen, and nothing is guaranteed. We have achieved a good result, but we will not only defend, and we will give everything we have to win. It should be noted that Manchester City have been eliminated from the European Championship quarter-finals in the past three seasons, and have not reached the semi-finals since 2016.

However, the team is enthusiastically looking forward to taking this step forward and dispensing with the frustrations it has faced in recent seasons. Guardiola said: Now is the time to take another step, everyone wants that, especially the players because they felt sad about failing to qualify for the semi-finals, and tomorrow’s match is another opportunity to prove ourselves, no one will give us that, but we must take it.

For his part, Manchester City player Ilkay Gundogan warned of the capabilities of his former team, Borussia Dortmund. “I’m not surprised, I’m still watching them a lot and watching as many matches as possible, and I know that they have great capabilities in the team and they also have high individual skills with great players and they have speed. I know that they can beat any good team in Europe,” Gundogan said. When their team is luck.