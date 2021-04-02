Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said on Friday that the Premier League leaders may not sign a new striker for next season, despite the departure of City’s historic scorer Sergio Aguero at the end of the current season.

Aguero scored 257 goals in 384 games, becoming the club’s historic goalscorer, winning four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cup titles, and he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

City has one striker now in the spearhead position, Gabriel Jesus, and British media reports have linked the club to the possibility of contracting Erling Haaland, a Borussia Dortmund player who has become one of the most prominent attackers in Europe, but Guardiola played down this speculation.

Guardiola told reporters before facing Leicester City tomorrow «Saturday»: I do not know what will happen, but in light of the current prices of players, we will not contract with any striker, and it has become impossible, and we cannot pay this money, all the clubs are suffering financially, and we have Gabriel and Ferran. Torres who gives a great performance, as well as Raheem Sterling, we probably wouldn’t hire a striker.

Guardiola praised former City striker Clichy Iheanacho, who scored five goals in three matches for Leicester in March, to win the Premier League’s Player of the Month award.

Guardiola said: He is a great player with great talent, he played with us at a young age, and I think that with Gabriel there are not enough places, he has a charming personality, and I have a good relationship with him, and I am happy for his brilliance, he plays effectively in the last third of the field and is good at shaking Curling.

Guardiola’s side leads the league with 71 points from 30 games, 14 points ahead of rivals Manchester United, who played 29 games.