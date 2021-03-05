Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said today (Friday) that the current squad is one of the most thirsty for victories, after achieving 21 consecutive wins in all competitions before the summit match against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Spanish coach spent seasons full of titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich before moving to “City” in the 2016-2017 season, and led him to win the Premier League title twice, next to the League Cup three times and the FA Cup.

“City” is on its way to adding more titles under Guardiola’s leadership, as it leads the league by 14 points ahead of its second-placed neighbor, United, and the Spanish coach has faced questions about the comparisons between his current team and his previous teams.

“I trained incredibly effective teams throughout my career, and I am fortunate to lead Barcelona and Bayern, and what we have achieved here in four years and continue to win, and this group of players has something special,” he told reporters.

“This thing stems from within them, so they strive to win, cooperate with their colleagues, and provide the best possible performance, and this is great now, because we win and the smell of winning is beautiful,” he added.

Guardiola stressed that it is not possible to back down with 11 games remaining in the league.

“Football is about what we do today and our career is great so far, but it is not possible to crown titles in March,” he said.

Defender Nathan Aki will return to the City squad after missing within ten weeks due to injury.