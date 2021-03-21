Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola described the current “Formula” for his team as “incredible”, expressing his great admiration for what the players are doing on the field, describing them as more than wonderful, after the deserved victory over Everton 2-0, and qualifying for the semi-finals of the Federation Cup. English Football Association.

Guardiola is striving to win the “quartet” this season, and after being very close to clinching the “Premier League” title, he is fighting on three other fronts to win the England Cup, the Federation Cup and the Champions League “Champions League”.

Guardiola said: We have to agree, adapt and harmonize with every match, as the teams are not the same, as Leicester plays in one way, Dortmund in another way, Leeds in a third way, and so on, and for this we have to be ready to face all the styles of play we face.

He added: The coaches know very well that they have to work and think in proportion to every match, and when you win a lot of matches, as we have done during these last four months, this is achieved, because we were able to adapt and agree with all the styles of play in the face of any competitor, and this What I like the most about my team.

He said: This is not a tactic but a mentality, to be ready to win every match.

Guardiola expressed his happiness because what his team has achieved is something more than really amazing and unbelievable, but he added: We have not won anything yet, and for this we will continue to focus until we reach the finish line, in the various competitions that we compete strongly, in order to win them all.

He added: I remind you that since losing to Tottenham four months ago, we have played 34 games, and since the beginning of winter we have played a match every 3 days, yet commitment and focus have been a title for us in every competition, and I do not find the words with which I can express this that we have accomplished.

It is noteworthy that City is witnessing an exceptional season so far, although it has not yet officially won any championship, and the victory it achieved over Everton in the Federation Cup gave the “Guardiola Battalion” a new record. This is the 17th consecutive match that City plays outside its stadium, without Any defeat, as it was the 14th consecutive away win, another record.