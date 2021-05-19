Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said his team needs to do better, before the Champions League final against Chelsea this month, after losing 2-3 to Brighton.

Brighton scored three goals after the break, turning two goals behind, into a dramatic win over the English Premier League champions who were affected by Joao Cancelo’s early dismissal in the first half.

City will carry the League Shield after Sunday’s match against Everton, and before facing Chelsea, who beat Guardiola in the League, as well as in the FA Cup semi-final, in the struggle for the biggest European club title on May 29.

“It’s difficult to play 11 against 11 against Brighton, 11 against 10 is difficult, so we need to improve before the final,” Guardiola told reporters.

He added, “Unfortunately, after leading 2-0, we conceded a goal quickly, and after a lot of pressure from the opponent, we felt exhausted, and we could not keep the ball for a long time, and we lost the match.”

Guardiola confirmed that City is optimistic about Ilkay Gundogan, who came out of the second half as a precaution.

“The doctor feels optimistic,” the Spanish coach said. “The problem is a bruise.”