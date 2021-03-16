Two goals ahead give Manchester City peace of mind on their trip to their new home Budapest, where they will host Borussia Mönchengladbach at home. It is a good income for Pep Guardiola’s team, who it passed over the Germans in the first leg. But it is in the Champions League where they have to demonstrate the most citizens, and in this they are focused: “This team is worse than the previous ones because the others won a lot and this one has not won anything yet”said the Catalan coach in reference to the level offered this season (follow the game live on As.com).

In the call is Sterling, unlike last weekend against Fulham, which unleashed all kinds of suspicions about a disagreement with his coach: “It is normal that footballers who do not play are not happy, it has happened since football was invented”Pep argued. With 14 points of advantage in the Premier, being in the final of the Carabao Cup and still alive in the FA Cup and in the maximum European competition, Guardiola refuses to speak of a future more distant than the next game: eliminating Gladbach and going to the quarterfinals, his ceiling since arriving at Manchester City.

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündogan; Mahrez, Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Mönchengladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Wendt; Zakaria, Neuhaus; Hofmann, Stindl, Thuram; and Plea.

Referee: S. Larasev (Russia).

Stadium: Puskás Aréna.

Time: 21:00 (MLC 1).