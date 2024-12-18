Vox has dealt a blow in the negotiation of the accounts and after failing to reach an agreement with the PP, it has decided not to present partial amendments and asks the Government to withdraw the draft Law on the General Budgets of Extremadura to carry them out by consensus. For its part, the PSOE proposes 800 amendments for 570 million to budgets “so bad” that “they are not valid” not even for Vox, according to the Parliamentary Group.

The president of Extremadura, María Guardiola, has hopes of moving them forward, but with the game drawn in this chess, He would only have to negotiate with the PSOEonce Abascal’s formation has “thrown everything overboard” at the last moment.

According to the Vox spokesperson in the parliamentary group, Óscar Fernández Calle, the government party “has not wanted to reach a agreement with Vox so that these budgets can move forward hand in hand with both parties.”

Given this situation, “the only viable option” for these budgets is “either for the PP to agree with the PSOE or for the PP to withdraw these budgets”, and develop together with Vox “some consensual budgets” which in his opinion “are what Extremadura needs” and “it is what Extremadurans voted for a year and a half ago.”

For Vox in Extremadura, the key continues to be immigration policy of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, as well as “a clear commitment to the Extremaduran countryside and a confrontation with respect to the policies of the Green Pact.”

We must also “address, once and for all, the elimination of superfluous spending and the beach bars and the clientelistic network that has led to keeping the PSOE in power in Extremadura for 36 years and a real and profound reduction in taxes,” he said. reaffirmed the parliamentary spokesperson for Vox, who has considered that “it can be done, as long as obviously those budgets are redone and there is the will to do so.”

The spokesperson has reiterated that the PP “will have to rectify, if it wants, the support of Vox. It can do it”, since “there is still time to do it”, and if not, “the other alternative it has, obviously, is agree with the PSOE”, after which he recalled that the PP “has already agreed with the PSOE in Europe, judges have already been distributed”, and “has also agreed with them lately in the Balearic Islands, therefore, it would not be surprising , but in Extremadura have to choose.”

Guardiola maintains “the expectations” of approving the accounts

Regarding the situation in the budget negotiation, the president of the Extremadura Regional Government, María Guardiola, reaffirmed this Wednesday, December 18, that maintains “expectations of being able to approve the budget” for 2025, after not having reached an agreement with Vox, which he regretted “is partisan and submits to Mr. Abascal’s demands.”

He considered it “a little embarrassing, to say the least” to wait until the last day of the presentation of partial amendments to make that type of declaration, after which he indicated that If Vox did not present an amendment to the entire budget, it is because “they thought it was a good budget, which they could have improved with their contributions.”

Guardiola has highlighted that he is “very sad that instead of really thinking about the interest of their land”, in Vox “they are in a partisan key and always looking for the short dribble”, as well as “submitting to the demands of Vox Nacional “, he pointed out.

Regarding the possible rapprochement with the PSOE, he stressed that “right now the leadership is still not clear”, since they are going to hold a congress in which “things may change”, and he has stated that “If there is another leadership willing to build and contribute, then we will be able to approve the best budget that Extremadura and the people of Extremadura deserve.”“.

In that sense, Guardiola has reaffirmed that he “always leaves that door open, willing to talk, to negotiate” so that the “budget can be improved”, for which they will study “all the amendments presented by the PSOE and Unidas por Extremadura.” , and they will approve “those that we consider to be good for our land,” he stated.

Regarding the possibility of an early election, he stressed that they are a stable government, and has reaffirmed his objective of “taking the budget forward, which is what interests me,” he reaffirmed.

The PSOE proposes 800 amendments for 570 million to budgets “so bad” that “they are not valid” not even for Vox

The PSOE in the Assembly of Extremadura has registered a total of 800 partial amendments worth 570 million euros to improve the General Budgets of the Autonomous Community in 2025 “so bad that for Vox they are not even valid.”

Some budgets for which the socialists harbor “very little hope” that the PP wants to reach agreementsto which the socialists have not “closed the door.”

“The door is closed when there is a communication without a response from Mrs. Guardiola,” said spokesperson for the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Piedad Álvarez, after the registration of some proposals, which arrive after the amendment to the entirety in which she did not succeed. He requested the return of the accounts prepared by the regional Executive, with the aim of “improving” a budget on which, he reiterated, it is still unknown if they will be able to move forward.

The spokesperson stressed that they are so bad that Not even Vox has managed to “amend them” to reach “an agreement”highlighting the work carried out by the PSOE despite the rejection of its amendment in its entirety, to prepare and present amendments to “sectarian” budgets, which “did not look at the priorities or needs of the municipalities, but rather at the political color” of who governs

By sections, the socialists have presented 50 amendments to the articles15 in equality, 16 in public administration, 115 in health, 55 in agriculture, 75 in education, 74 in economy, 186 in culture, sports and tourism, 105 in infrastructure, 31 in the Ministry of the Presidency and 78 in management forest.

According to the socialists, for these budgets to be “stable”, they must contemplate measures to expand the number of industrial estates in the rural world and improve and expand the fairgrounds; as well as “decoupling equality policies from conciliation policies”, a matter in which they introduce 5.9 million euros in equality and co-responsibility policies.

They also propose 30 million euros for the Municipal Cooperation Fund as well as a series of infrastructures that must be “properly budgeted”, among which he mentioned Martín Palomino Avenue in Plasencia (5 million euros), as well as “all those highways promised by the PP, including Badajoz-Olivenza, Zafra-Jerez de los Caballeros or Cáceres-Miajadas, as well as the sixth bridge in Badajoz and the fifth in Mérida.

To achieve realistic budgets, there are socialist amendments aimed at the farmers and rancherswith items such as 10 million euros to fight against bluetongue and 3 million for the cherry growers of the Jerte Valley.

It is also “realistic”, says Álvarez, to pay in one payment in 2025 the 2% debt to public employeesas well as “properly” budgeting the Tierra de Barros Irrigation Project, and for which they have introduced an amendment for the amount of 65,780,830.37 euros, which is the amount contemplated in the latest budgets of the previous socialist government.

And, finally, for them to be “fair”, in the budgets “the term historical and democratic memory must appear” and the amount allocated for this purpose must be “shielded, today more than ever.”

Likewise, they must appear “promised health infrastructure“such as the Los Pinos de Badajoz health center; the second phase of the Cáceres University Hospital; the Don Benito-Villanueva Hospital and “improvements” in the Materno Infantil de Badajoz, or the robotic surgery unit in Mérida or Plasencia .

They also raise 12 million euros for municipal economic collaboration programs for residential services for the elderly, and “recover the 8 million euros cut by the Popular Party to the dependency.”

The socialists consider it fair that the budgeted sports infrastructures are not “only” in “PP town councils”, as well as that aid for mental health, employment or housing for young people appears. Also that “detailed” educational infrastructures appear and not “empty advertisements that have no financial support”, among which he has cited “historic promises” such as the PROA of Cáceres, the Los Ángeles Special Education Center of Badajoz, the Navalvillar College of Pela or Quintana de la Serena, among others.

For the PSOE it is fair that the school cafeterias and morning classrooms are “free” and the number of places in the public networks of centers from 0 to 3 years old continues to expand, as it is fair to recover the 3 million euros in development cooperation that were “subtracted from previous budgets.”

Finally, they amend the articles of the bill so that all the tax privileges for the richest“, so that in Extremadura “we pay the wealth tax again, on large home owners, on polluting and high-end vehicles, and that the income tax brackets are modified so that “the middle classes pay less taxes”.