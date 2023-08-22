The Spanish coach underwent an operation in Barcelona that will keep him out until mid-September

Pep Guardiola will be forced to miss Manchester City’s next commitments. The Spanish coach has undergone a routine operation to resolve the problems of back pain that have plagued him for some time. This was announced by the club itself with an official statement.

The press release — Guardiola flew to Barcelona for an emergency operation, which was completed successfully. Pep will have to stay in Spain for a short period of rest and rehabilitation. “In his absence, assistant coach Juanma Lillo will coordinate training for the first team and will replace him on the sideline until his return”, expected in mid-September. Guardiola should in fact return at the end of the next international break.

return — Guardiola leaves City with full points after victories against Burnley and Newcastle. He will miss the matches against Sheffield United (scheduled for 27 August) and against Fulham (2 September). The return is scheduled for the weekend of 16 September, when City will face West Ham.

