Smiling, the new president of the Junta de Extremadura, María Guardiola, of the PP, has appeared this Thursday to announce who will be the members of her Government. One of the ministries, that of Forest Management and the Rural World, will be in the hands of Vox, since, after assuring Guardiola for weeks that he would never integrate the extreme right into the Executive, on June 30 he ended up signing a coalition agreement with that party. And, for that position of director, Vox has chosen María del Camino Limia, lawyer and rancher, a woman who made headlines in the national media in January 2022 by launching hoaxes against the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón, from IU. “She is a woman who knows the Extremadura countryside first-hand,” Guardiola said in her speech.

The new government team will have nine ministries, led by six women and three men, just like the team of his predecessor, the socialist Guillermo Fernández Vara. They will all take office this Friday. Vara, who threatened to leave politics after failing to achieve a sufficient victory in the 28-M elections to reissue the Government, will finally continue his political career in the Senate: today he has been elected senator by regional designation by the Assembly of Extremadura, together with the leader of Vox in the region, Ángel Pelayo Gordillo.

Guardiola’s Executive will not have vice-presidencies, and Equality policies will be assumed by the president herself. The Ministry of the Presidency and Interior will be for Abel Bautista, her faithful squire and, at the same time, regional deputy and general secretary of the popular people of Extremadura. Bautista led the negotiations with Vox together with Guardiola.

The Ministry of Finance will be for Elena Manzano, Law graduate and professor of Financial and Tax Law. The Ministry of Health and Social Services will be directed by Sara García Espada, a graduate in Medina and Surgery and also a graduate in Nursing. Agriculture, Livestock and Sustainable Development will be led by Mercedes Morán, who will also take charge of the Environment. Morán jumped into politics at the hands of the last popular president in the region, José Antonio Monago (2011-2015), as general director. Currently, she is responsible for Agriculture in the national PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Guillermo Santamaría Galdón, telecommunications engineer and former director of Telefónica in Extremadura, will be the Minister of Economy, Employment and Digital Transformation. Professor Mercedes Vaquera Mosquero, current president of the Economic and Social Council of Extremadura, will direct Education and Science. And the head of Infrastructure, Housing and Transport will be Manuel Martín Castizo. Victoria Bazaba will occupy the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Youth.

The Vox counselor

María del Camino Limia, the new Minister of Forestry Management and the Rural World of Extremadura, from Vox, is 39 years old and has a degree in Law. According to the Mercantile Registry, she is the administrator of a legal services company, but for a few years she has been dedicated to livestock and she is in charge of the Ganadería Merina Joaquín Ortiz farm, which has more than 5,000 sheep in Don Benito. Limia jumped to the national media after a report with statements by the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, in the British newspaper of Guardian on December 26, 2021. In the interview, the minister compared extensive livestock farming with the industrial macro-farms and indicated that it is the latter that “exports poor-quality meat”, without referring to the livestock sector.

Those words gave rise to a controversy, especially on social networks. Camino Limia, which has a YouTube channel, said: “Garzón, you label us as ranchers who don’t care about the environment. He deceives and the Spain brand is loaded. You cannot hold that position. He is a puppet who is at the service of all those pseudoscientific reports from eco-terrorist groups that come to maintain their beach bars with fallacies and lies. Days later, he gave an interview to the program Everything is a lie, in Cuatro, and assured that Garzón had said in his talk with the British newspaper that Spanish meat was of “poor quality”. It was fake. Later, he added: “He also encouraged people not to eat meat.” Also fake.

President Guardiola has referred to Limia as “a woman who knows the Extremadura countryside first-hand.” “He presides over the World Association for Sustainable Livestock [con sede en Trujillo], so its relationship with the rural world and its defense is more than accredited”, he stated. The World Association of the Rural World was created by Limia herself on November 5, 2021, as she explained in Everything is a lie. On the Facebook page of the aforementioned association, however, a name change is observed in the history. From July 1, 2019 to November 5, 2021, the group was called Club Internacional del Ganadero. In her LinkedIn profile, she assures that she has worked as a volunteer for victims of gender violence.

Vara and Gordillo, senators

The regional senators who will represent Extremadura in the Senate will be the socialist Guillermo Fernández Vara and the leader of Vox in Extremadura, Ángel Pelayo Gordillo. The already ex-president Vara announced at first that he would leave politics after the results of May 28. But he has changed his mind and will be making the leap into national politics for the first time. Vara will also continue to be secretary general of the Extremaduran PSOE until next autumn, when the party plans to appoint a new secretary general through an autonomous congress. Socialist sources point to two figures who would be on the shortlist: the mayor of Villanueva de la Serena, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, and the former Minister of Health José María Vergeles.

The second senator, at the proposal of the PP, is Ángel Pelayo Gordillo, the leader of Vox in Extremadura. The popular have chosen Gordillo because he was one of the conditions of the government agreement signed between PP and Vox. The vote of both senators took place this Thursday in the Assembly of Extremadura and is not without controversy. In a first vote, 54 deputies had voted in favor and four had abstained: the members of Podemos. Six deputies have alleged problems to vote from the seat itself. Therefore, in a second vote, at the request of the socialist president of the Chamber, Blanca Marín, the vote went ahead with 60 votes in favor and four abstentions, also from Podemos.