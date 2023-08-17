The Manchester City coach angry with UEFA, FIFA and the Premier League for too many matches on the calendar.

Guardhouse against i busy schedules and not only. To the microphones of Movistar and subsequently also in the post-final press conference of the European Super Cup won by his team Manchester City the Catalan coach raises his voice and takes it out on Fifa, Uefa and also on those who manage the Premier League for the high number of matches scheduled and the total absence of rest for the athletes.

“They make you go to Asia, the United States, very strong matches, derbies, big matches. People fall and will keep digging because the show must go on. And if Courtois is not there, then there will be another one, if Militao there isn’t then there will be another and if Kevin isn’t there then there will be another,” he said Guardhouse referring to the recent injuries of the three players mentioned.