Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola supported Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp’s position on Friday and considered that “it makes no sense” to give up players for international team matches in the March window if they later have to quarantine their return to UK. People who come to the United Kingdom from a ‘red list’ of countries, which include Brazil and Argentina, for example, must serve ten days of confinement in a hotel, according to current regulations.

“I think it makes no sense if the players go with their national team and then have to isolate themselves for ten days when they return,” Guardiola said on Friday. “We have worked a lot for seven, eight or nine months. After the stoppage of international matches comes the decisive part of the season and if important players, maybe six, seven, eight or nine players can’t play for ten days, it doesn’t make sense, ”the Catalan coach insisted.

Some countries have relocated their parties to get around the restrictions. Portugal have announced that they will play at home in the World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan in Turin, while Norway will play against Turkey in Malaga.

The biggest problems would be with the matches scheduled in the qualifying rounds of the Conmebol zone, in South America. At the beginning of February, the FIFA Council Bureau maintained until at least the end of April the relaxation of the rule on the availability of international players, a measure introduced in August 2020, as an effect of the COVID pandemic. -19.

Clubs are normally obliged to allow their players to join the calls of their national teams in the international windows decided by FIFA. The relaxation of the rule allows them to take into account quarantine measures or travel restrictions related to the pandemic.

“The clubs pay the players. That means we have to be the first priority. They cannot make everyone happy in this period of our lives, ”launched Jürgen Klopp. In line with the German’s stance, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also showed his discomfort with a possible trip by his foreign players. “There is no point in traveling, when we pay them, if they come back and are absent for ten days,” the ‘red devils’ coach warned Sky News.

Also in Germany



Aston Villa manager Dean Smith was even more forceful. “Any player (who should) travel to a country on the red list (Emi Martínez, Douglas Luiz and Marvelous Nakamba) will not be able to do so,” he said.

In Germany, the position of the clubs is similar. Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc confessed that “a feeling of discomfort” invaded him when remembering infections that occurred in the past with foreign players due to international travel. In contrast, the Argentine coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, held an intermediate position by calling for “a just and egalitarian solution.”

“You have to find the best solution so that the competitions are as fair as possible and that the players are treated similarly, regardless of where the matches are played. We are going to find something that is fair to everyone, “he added.

Pressure on FIFA



FIFA pledged this Friday to “continue looking for solutions” for the double day at the end of March of the South American qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The next step to try to overcome the conflict amid the growing rejection of European clubs will be a virtual meeting on Saturday between Conmebol and the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, a conclave that was originally scheduled for this Friday.

Infantino gave a preview of his position when asked this Friday. “FIFA has temporarily modified its rules to take into account the pandemic. If possible, whenever possible, these players, taking all necessary precautions and protocols, should obviously be allowed to travel safely … it is important that as in club football, national team football stay alive, “he commented.

Infantino stressed that national team football is the only source of income for the vast majority of countries, unlike the reality in Europe. For this reason, he called that “if it is possible to travel, respecting the ‘Back to Football’ protocol, then without a doubt they should do so” “Our hope is in the management of FIFA,” said before the meeting on Friday a source from Conmebol consulted by AFP, which highlighted: «The tournament belongs to FIFA, not Conmebol. It is their tie.

Last September, in the midst of the worldwide wave of covid infections, Conmebol turned to FIFA to force European clubs to release their South American internationals called for the start of the tie in October. The double date of the South American qualifier is set to begin on March 25-26 and conclude on March 30, when the South American classic will be played between Brazil (12 points) and Argentina (10), leader and second in the world championship classification. .