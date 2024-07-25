Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, issued a stern warning to English star Jack Grealish, the team’s “winger”, stressing that he will not allow him, and will not accept from him another bad season in 2024-2025.

Grealish took advantage of not being called up to the Three Lions squad for the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024” due to his lack of readiness and his rare participation in matches with “City”. He deprived himself of the summer vacation and worked on himself a lot, through intensive training, in order to regain his high level, before the start of the new season.

The Mail Online network reported that the warning given to him by the technical director had a “magical effect”, as it prompted Grealish to devote himself to training during the summer, in order to return to the level he was at the season before last.

Guardiola told Grealish that he could not allow himself to “carry passengers”, referring to the routine play that is completely far from “Pep’s philosophy” of play, and that he would not accept Grealish repeating what happened last season.

Grealish took to his social media accounts to confirm with pictures that he is doing everything he can this summer to return, and he posted pictures of himself training at facilities affiliated with the Italian club Juventus, with the aim of improving his physical condition, because he was out of “form” in the season that ended.

Guardiola supported Grealish a lot, in order to return to his best levels, and he confirmed to reporters that Grealish will return stronger than before. It is true that he faced many difficulties in the last season, due to some of his own problems, and also due to the brilliance of the Dutch Jeremy Doku, the terrible left winger, and his participation as a starter in most matches, but I am completely confident that Grealish will return to his high level, and I am sure of that.

City is currently preparing for an important new season, during which it will participate, in addition to the English competitions, in the Club World Cup in its new format in 2025, and the European Champions League. The network said that the 2024-2025 season is likely to be Guardiola’s last season with City, as he told reporters last May that his departure was closer than his stay.