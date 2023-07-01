The contradictions fired from all sides and of all colors are allowed in the PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. So much so that one can say one thing and another completely different the following week, and everything continues as if nothing had happened. What’s more, the president of the popular ones blesses the arguments found, amends himself and then pokes chest out of “word politics.” But the turnaround this Friday was so radical that even the most accessible leaders of the PP ran in terror of the journalists so as not to have to give explanations, neither in public nor in private, in a pre-campaign act in Madrid. Neither did Feijoo. “Respect me a little,” the opposition leader snapped at the media as he handed out selfies and hugs to his supporters before leaving an events center in the Madrid neighborhood of Salamanca.

After establishing herself as the most emphatic popular baroness against Vox’s argument, and flatly rejecting her entry into the Executive, Guardiola gave a 180 degree turn this Friday by agreeing on a coalition government with the ultras. On the 20th, the candidate had ruled that she would not give advice to the extreme right and that if she even had to go to a second election, she would leave. Statements that she repeated over and over again in interviews and successive appearances. “I cannot let into my government those who deny sexist violence, those who use the bold stroke, those who are dehumanizing immigrants, and those who unfurl a canvas and throw the LGTBI flag into a bin […] I have done everything in my power. My promise and my land are not a bargaining chip for anything, ”he sentenced after slamming the door on Vox. But, after “a deep reflection” -as it was pronounced this Friday-, all of the above was left in borage water.

María Guardiola (i) and the Vox candidate for the Presidency of the Board, Ángel Pelayo Gordillo, signed the coalition government agreement this Friday in the Autonomy Chamber of the Parliament of Extremadura. Jero Morales (EFE)

That “deep reflection” to which Guardiola alluded yesterday was preceded by ten days in which Extremadura had become the great soap opera of the PP after the result at the regional polls of 28-M. In some forums and chats shared by deputies, senators, organic positions and territorial leaders, the mismanagement of the crisis within the PP was disturbing. Among the messages there was a part that insisted on censoring Guardiola’s behavior, while another group of leaders slipped more indirect criticism of Feijóo and his leadership style.

Messages to which was added the investiture plenary session of the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, held on the 23rd in the main building of Puerta del Sol -the headquarters of the Community of Madrid- and in which the different presidents of the PP met in a friendly way in a room before the act. In a conversation with journalists after the meeting between the barons, Feijóo said that Guardiola’s decision in Extremadura had generated “noise”. The Baroness was warned to lower her tone. And, three days later, Guardiola changed the script of the negotiations with a letter sent to the militancy last Sunday in which he opened up to accept Vox.

Finally, yesterday, five days later, the popular and Vox sealed an agreement that had been materializing since Wednesday to make Guardiola president of the Junta de Extremadura in a coalition government with the ultras at the head of the Ministry of Forest Management and Rural World, which will assume the powers of rural infrastructure, fire control, natural heritage, hunting, fishing and bullfighting. While the Ministry of Agriculture will remain in the hands of the PP, Vox also gets an autonomous senator who fell to the popular.

Guardiola appeared this Friday after signing the joint document, of 60 measures, together with the ultra candidate, Ángel Pelayo Gordillo. A pact of which Borja Sémper, campaign spokesman for the PP, assured a couple of hours before that it spoke “expressly of sexist violence”, but later it was not like that. It is not mentioned in any section and the promise to “eradicate sexist discourses” is introduced. At a press conference, Guardiola had to face questions from journalists, who mostly revolved around his change of position. Around 1:05 p.m., he defended himself like this: “My word is not as important as the future of Extremadura.”

Almost at the same time, just ten minutes later, around 1:15 p.m., Feijóo was speaking at a pre-campaign event on culture in Madrid. “In times when the word of politicians is worth nothing, I claim the politics of the word. Without a word there is no politics, ”the popular leader maintained, amending the flat to his baroness and himself. The president of the PP justified on the 21st not allowing Vox entry into the Extremadura Executive due to a question of the percentage of the vote obtained by the ultras on 28-M. Not a trace of ideological differences. In that appearance, Feijóo intended to silence the criticism that surfaced from within his party about how the controversy in Extremadura was being handled, in addition to excusing himself from outside.

Feijóo argued that the requirement of the ultras to enter the Government in Extremadura with councils was “disproportionate” because there they only garnered 8% of the votes (the worst data for the ultras in the regional elections of 28-M), while in the Valencian Community the ultra formation achieved 12%. “I think that the PP is a party that has principles and that it is not going to blend in with the policies of Pedro Sánchez. When we say that something is disproportionate and that this goes against the votes obtained at the polls, we comply with it, ”Feijóo then sentenced. But it was not fulfilled.

Perhaps it was because Feijóo could not follow Guardiola’s press conference live, because in writing her speech no one noticed that the candidate would have to give many explanations or because she did not care directly about exposing her baroness, but the case is that the leader of the opposition decided just yesterday to show off the honesty of the PP. Feijóo had asked Guardiola on Thursday, in an appearance in Brussels after the meeting with the European People’s Party, to close the pact and “quickly” to avoid a second election. He ordered, Guardiola obeyed. And forced, according to sources in the leadership of the PP.

To swallow the guidelines of the national leadership of his party, Guardiola has assumed a personal cost that he has had to shake off alone. As she declared this Friday, the angry words she used ten days ago, “were the result of significant anger, frustration at a specific moment.” Within her team they hope that the bad image spread among part of the ranks of the PP will be diluted as the legislature progresses, thanks to her management and the action of the Government. “She has four years to turn around this reputation crisis and she has the Government. For her, today must have been one of the worst days in her life. But time heals everything. In the position she was in, I think she was right in her political decision, ”sources around her indicate. Feijóo, meanwhile, is satisfied after achieving what he had wanted in recent days: to appease internal and media noise, according to sources from the national leadership. It remains to be seen now if Guardiola’s future as head of the Junta convinces its leader, and her detractors, enough to forget the past.

