The regional presidents, María Guardiola (Extremadura) and Isabel Díaz Ayus With an eye on the Almaraz nuclear power plant.

The Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, will move to the Extremadura capital accompanied by part of the Governing Council; Specifically of the Minister of Presidency, Justice and Local Administration, Miguel Ángel García; Economy, Finance and Employment, Rocío Albert; Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, Jorge Rodrigo, and Environment, Agriculture and Interior, Carlos Novillo.

In addition to the meetings between the presidents, by the Board of Extremadura, the Minister of the Presidency, Interior and Social Dialogue, Abel Bautista, will hold meetings; the Minister of Finance and Public Administration, Elena Manzano; the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Sustainable Development, Mercedes Morán; the Minister of Economy, Employment and Digital Transformation, Guillermo Santamaría, and the Minister of Infrastructure, Transportation and Housing, Manuel Martín.

Both executives They will address related issues with health care and dependence; Childhood and older, victims of violence against women, education, housing and transport; entrepreneurship, research and digitalization; administrative modernization, emergencies; culture, tourism and sports; Livestock and agribusiness, among others.

For its part, on Tuesday, a Visit to the Almaraz nuclear power plantwhose cessation of operations worries both administrations for their social, economic and energy impact.

Gallardo (PSOE): If Ayuso wants the continuity of Almaraz that the nuclear garbage is taken

The secretary of the Extremadura socialists, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, has affirmed that this meeting should have the sole objective of addressing social justice and knowing what they are willing to do, both Guardiola and Ayuso, to have a more balanced Spain. “Mrs. Guardiola and Ayuso have invented a summit for confrontation with the Government of Spain, while Madrid’s interests are very different from Extremadura,” he added

“Mrs. Ayuso must explain what interest he has at the Almaraz nuclear power plant, beyond the energy that Extremadura offers to Madrid, because the Almaraz nuclear power plant does not want to take it, nor can it, what is carried out are the fiscal benefits , that, If you really come to do something in favor of Extremadura, you could give in to this region“, she said.” She cannot have the fried egg and we the chocolate and nuclear garbage, “he said.

Ayuso does not come to Extremadura to defend the interests of our region, it arrives as Electric Companies Ambassador They are headquarters in Madrid, where they pay their taxes and intends that we continue to forgive taxes, even when they leave us nuclear, the PSOE leader in the region has affirmed.

For Gallardo, the future of the scratch field needs more seriousness and therefore maintain, next week, meetings with mayors, mayors and spokesmen of the party in the region and also with the Company Committee, “because we are really worried about the future of this land” .