London (dpa)

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola described the strong instincts of Sergio Aguero, the team’s striker, with the instincts of a “lion in the jungle”.

Argentine striker Aguero is preparing to leave the ranks of Manchester City, after being the top scorer in history with 258 goals.

Aguero is preparing for his last appearance with the team at the Etihad Stadium, the stronghold of Manchester City, when Everton hosts today in the final stage of the English Premier League.

Aguero, 32, leaves Manchester City at the end of the season, after a decade of brilliance with the team, during which he won 12 titles, including five in the Premier League.

Guardiola said of Aguero in statements published by the British news agency BA Media: “When he is ready, he will be a prominent star, as Romario was in the Brazilian national team. A person in five meters is like a lion in the jungle, and he takes steps that kill his competitors.”

He added, “He has these capabilities, but his most prominent potential is the unique sensitivity on goal. His last goal against Crystal Palace, he defined Sergio Aguero’s potential completely. He needs to control the ball and then two or three steps, what a quick player, then the possibility of shaking the net.

He added, “He will play until the age of thirty-five or forty, and he will always score goals. This depends on his physical condition. When he is in good condition, he can do what he wants.”

Aguero’s main problem was the fitness problems that spoiled his final season with the club.

Aguero has only played eight matches in the starting line-up and has scored only four goals this season.

Even now, after missing the last two games, there are still some doubts about his ability to participate in the Everton match, but Guardiola is expected to play some role.

If Aguero takes part in the match, he will claim a farewell from the 10,000 fans who will be in the stands.

“Aguero will play as long as he is able to play,” Guardiola said. “He was injured and trained in only those two days, and it was partial training, and for this, we will decide his position.”