The Manchester City manager, Josep Guardiola, criticized on Tuesday the almost closed European Super League project, announced by twelve major clubs, including his own, and estimated that a competition in which participation is guaranteed regardless of merit “is not sport.”

“Sport is not sport when there is no relationship between effort and reward. It is not a sport if success is guaranteed or if losing is of no importance ”, explained the Catalan coach about a competition in which 15 places out of 20 of the total would be reserved every year for the founding teams.

One of those immovable places would be for himself Manchester City. The other founders are five other English clubs (Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool), three Spanish (Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid) and three Italians (Juventus, Inter Milan and Milan).

Another three teams, to be determined, would also be guaranteed their presence annually, while the remaining five places would vary and would be awarded to five teams for their merits in the previous season, according to the plans announced by the European Super League.

Guardiola insisted that he himself had little information and that he hopes that the promoters will “clarify” his project. «It is necessary to clarify why these teams are inside and others, such as the Ajax, who have won four or five European Cups, are not there, “he explained. “At the moment all we have is a statement. That is why it is delicate for coaches, “he said. “They have to clarify what the next stages will be and then people can decide what to do,” he estimated.

Guardiola thus follows the line of his Liverpool counterpart, Jurgen Klopp, which took distances on Monday regarding the project. «I heard speak for the first time yesterday (Sunday). We had some information, but not much more, honestly, than you could read in the newspapers, “Klopp told Sky Sports television on Monday. “People are not happy and I can understand it, but I do not have much more to say, because we were not consulted during the process, neither the players nor I,” he added.

“It is a war of power and control of football, and that control based on and through the economic capacity that can be generated. The clubs have been revealed coinciding with a complicated situation and a pandemic to have that control, we are in a crisis in which all teams are involved and the solution is television, “he said for his part Unai emery, Villarreal coach, one of the clubs harmed by the creation of the Super League.

«The sport we love is in danger. I am someone who loves soccer. It has been my life for as long as I can remember. I loved it since I was a little boy when I was a fan, and I still am now. David beckham, an icon of the sport of eleven against eleven, in a message published through his official profile on Instagram to which several active footballers, such as Real Madrid players Luka Modric, Lucas Vázquez and Marcelo, have reacted positively.

Meanwhile, both the English Premier League and the Bayern Munich, one of the clubs that could join the project in the second instance, have also shown their positions against the project through social networks. «On behalf of the board, I can expressly declare that Bayern does not participate in the Super League. Bayern stands in solidarity with the Bundesliga. It was and always is a great pleasure for us to be able to play as a German representative in the Champions League, ”explained the hegemonic German football club.