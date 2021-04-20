Pep Guardiola He has spoken about the creation of the Super League, although he has denied that he still has all the information on the competition. In any case, the Manchester City manager has been very against the idea.

Superliga: “I found out a few hours before the official statement came out. No one has yet spoken in more detail about what this competition is going to be. The coaches have talked about the ERTEs, the Covid, the confinement … But we are not the Right people to answer these questions: they are the presidents. That’s why it’s a bit awkward. We don’t have all the information. I can give you an opinion on what I know today … and I don’t know more than the statement. I support my club but I also have my own opinion. As soon as I have all the information, I will give it. Sport is not sport when there is no relationship between effort and reward. It is not sport if it does not matter to lose. I’ve always said it: I want the competition to be as strong as possible. It is not fair if a team fights and struggles and then cannot qualify because success is only guaranteed for a few clubs. With this release, this is what I feel. I know they said there will be five guests, but I don’t know more yet. People have to clarify it. Why is Ajax not in that group of teams? All the clubs suffer with their finances but it is necessary to clarify why this decision has been reached. UEFA also thinks for itself, everyone does. Lewandowski was injured in a national team break and could not be with Bayern! And he did not play in the quarterfinals after having spent ten months fighting with his team. Why don’t we clarify this as well? Everybody looks to themselves. “