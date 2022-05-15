City signed the Norwegian star and top scorer for the German club Borussia Dortmund, 21-year-old Haaland, earlier this week to move to the Etihad Stadium after the end of the season.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach is seen as a major player in attracting elite players to his clubs.

“The players come here not for me, but to play in this competition and to represent this club,” Guardiola told reporters, before facing West Ham United in the Premier League, today, Sunday.

“It is very important to think about the people, the way of playing, the size of the team, the city, the competition, the expectations of playing in the Champions League in the coming seasons, many things that affect,” he added, according to Reuters.

Guardiola gave examples of former stars in the team such as Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Vincent Kompany, who stayed at Manchester City for nearly a decade and achieved great success with different coaches.

“Players don’t come for a month or a year, what we do is to make them happy in the city, in the dressing room and enjoy playing in the Premier League.”

Manchester City needs 4 points from the last two games to win the league title for the fourth time in 5 years.