Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In exclusive statements to the Eurosport network, Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, the coach of Manchester City, spoke about his German rival, Jurgen Klopp, the coach of Liverpool, who decided to leave the “Reds” at the end of this season, after he felt that he had run out of energy and that he needed to get some rest, after… 9 years of hard work at Anfield, during which he led the team to provide a strong and enjoyable performance, and won some championships, most notably the Premier League and the European Champions League.

Guardiola said that he is completely certain and confident that Klopp will return again, and commented: I do not know where exactly, only he knows. All that matters is that he will rest a little and get away from the pressures of the terrible English Premier League matches and then return again, because when you play… 3 days, one season after another, it is difficult to undo what you are doing, but it is advisable to take a break for some time that gives you the opportunity to give your best, and this applies to what Klopp decided to do.

Euro Sport reported that the confrontations between Manchester City and Liverpool, in light of the presence of these two great coaches during the last decade, are the most important “Premier League” matches, because they were often decisive in the competition for the title between them.

Although Klopp only succeeded in winning the local league once in the 2019-2020 season, the high levels demonstrated by the two teams opened the way for fierce competition between them as coaches, and City sometimes needed to obtain more than 90 points in order to outperform the “Reds,” and that happened. twice.

In response to a question about whether Klopp was the reason for his superiority over himself so that he could win the competition between them, Guardiola said: Yes, certainly, and that happened a lot, as the dimension of success is closely related to the dimension of competition, and when the competitor is not good, your success will not be of great value. .

Guardiola, whom Klopp himself described as the best coach in the world, added: The fact that we have competed with Liverpool for many years only confirms how good we are when we win against them, and I believe that the same applies to Liverpool when they win against us, and that is the best way to evaluate what everyone has achieved. from U.S.