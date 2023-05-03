Kovacic-Chelsea, possible goodbye at the end of the season

Mateo Kovacic could leave Chelsea. The 29-year-old midfielder of the Croatian national team (for two years at Inter, 80 appearances in the Nerazzurri shirt and 5 goals scored, arrived from Dinamo Zagreb) still has one year on his contract with the blues, but he thinks about saying goodbye to London in 12 months with respect to the deadline dated June 30, 2024.

Kovacic, challenge Manchester City-Bayern Monaco for the ex Inter

And an international auction could be opened on Kovacic. In fact, Thomas Tuchel (who coached him at Chelsea) and Pep Guardiola like the former Real Madrid player.

Mateo Kovacic (photo Lapresse)



A new challenge between Bayern Munich and Manchester City is therefore looming: after facing each other on the pitch in the Champions League (in the quarterfinals: 3-0 for Citizen at home and 1-1 in Germany), this time the two big names are rivals on the transfer market.

In recent weeks Mateo Kovacic had also been approached in Milan (who also likes another Chelsea midfielder: the 27-year-old Englishman Ruben Loftus-Cheekmidfielder considered non-transferable by the London club) e Juventusbut it seems quite complicated to think of his return to Italy…

