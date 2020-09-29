Defeated against, new signing in defense. He City reacted in a matter of hours to the win against him Leicester last weekend (2-5) and made the signing of the 23-year-old Portuguese central official Rúben Days, for which you have paid Benfica 68 million plus another three in variables.

Although they rang Kooundé Y Koulibaly, the chosen one is Dias, who joins Aké (45 million) as defensive signings this summer. After four years in England, Guardiola’s defense spending has almost reached 500 million. Specific, 480 to reinforce a line that continues to be the cause of most of the problems that City has.

It is curious that such a high amount also includes signings on signings: that is, reinforcements for signings that did not work as Danilo, which cost 30 million and was later replaced by I cancel, for which they paid 65. Otamendi, which cost 45 million before Guardiola arrived, goes to Benfica for 15 while they look for an exit to Stones, which was worth 55 million three years ago. The only center-back that has consolidated in the center of the rear is Laporte, come from Athletic for another 65 million.

On the sides there has also been movement. To the aforementioned Cancelo and Danilo we must add the purchases of Mendy (57 million) and Walker (53), who begin their fourth season in Manchester. But they are not the only ones, since Angelino made a way back and forth between the PSV and the Leipzig, for 12 million, while there are several cases of footballers whose presence has been testimonial, or even null, because they are strategic signings of City Football Group: Yan Couto (6), Pedro Porro (12), Sandler (2.5) or Pablo Marí (0.2).