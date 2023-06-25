Berlin (dpa)

A media report stated that Leipzig player Joshko Gvardiol intends to move to Manchester City this summer.

According to a report published by the German magazine “Kicker”, it is expected that Manchester City will make an offer in the coming days.

The German club’s sporting director, Max Eberle, has reportedly ruled out the deal, but the club may be willing to let Gvardiol go for around €110m.

The defender has a contract with Leipzig, the German Cup winner, until 2027, but the loss of Gvardiol will be a painful blow to Leipzig, who has already left two important players, Konrad Leimer and Christopher Nkunku, to Bayern Munich and Chelsea, respectively.