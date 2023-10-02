Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/10/2023 – 21:58

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship released, on Sunday night (1st), the second bulletin on the elections for municipal guardian councilors in 2023. The data indicates a general trend of increase in the number of votes in electronic voting machines. At the time of publication, most municipalities were still carrying out investigations and the state of Rio de Janeiro had not even begun to transmit data from municipal investigations.

MDHC’s National Secretary for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, Cláudio Augusto Vieira da Silva, commented on the positive result of the unified election, with the reinforcement of the federal government to show the importance of the work of guardianship counselors in defending the rights of children and adolescents. teenagers.

"It seems that the increase will always be greater than 10%. And this corresponds with the expectation of an optional election, of an election for a body that not all people yet understand the importance and functioning of. And it justifies all this effort made and which is proving itself with the participation of society."

The secretary also recalled that Sunday was marked by heavy rain in many parts of Brazil. “This also, of course, hinders the optional participation of voters.”

According to MDHC’s partial balance, until 7:40 pm, the municipality of Joinville (SC) had the biggest increase in turnout (50%) at polling stations. In 2019, in the last election of this type in the city of Santa Catarina, 12,684 votes were recorded and, this year, there were 18,646.

The partial count in the municipalities, carried out by application, also shows that the first capital to complete the count was Palmas (TO), at 6:26 pm, with a total of 23,743 votes, corresponding to 14% of the electorate. As a result, in the city, the number of voters increased by more than 10% compared to 2019.

The first location to have the data consolidated was the island of Fernando de Noronha, district of Pernambuco, with 347 votes, corresponding to 11% of the electorate. Double the participation when compared to 2019.

Problems

Secretary Cláudio Vieira said that the MDHC will work so that the new elections in municipalities that registered problems this Sunday take place on a single date again, to be defined, however, before the inaugurations in the municipal guardianship councils, scheduled for January 10, 2024, with four-year terms.

In a press conference, the auxiliary member of the Children, Youth and Education Commission of the National Council of the Public Ministry and prosecutor of the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina, João Luiz de Carvalho Botega, commented on the situation in the three municipalities where voters did not vote, as the irregular indirect election took place: Uberlândia (MG), Rio Largo (AL) and Santana do Ipananema (AL). In these locations, there were complaints that councilors and even members of the municipal guardianship councils chose the new councilors, which is vetoed by the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) and by resolution 231, of the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents ( Conanda).

The prosecutor highlighted that confirmation of irregularities such as abuse of the use of public machinery, religious power, political power and/or economic power, may result in the loss of the seat on the municipal board. “The population must report these facts, both to the Public Ministry and to the Special Commission for the Selection Process, in the municipality. All prohibited conduct will be investigated, and if it is proven that this candidate benefited, that he practiced prohibited conduct, his candidacy may be revoked, because it is considered that he does not have the moral suitability to occupy such an important position, which is being a guardian councilor. , which is on the front line in caring for children and adolescents.”

The Santa Catarina prosecutor also clarified that, in an unprecedented way, Conanda’s resolution still establishes that the candidate will be responsible for the excesses of his supporters. “It is the candidate’s duty to guide his supporters so that they do not commit the infractions set out in the resolution.”