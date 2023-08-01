Almost three months after its theatrical release, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will reach streaming platforms to enjoy the film from the comfort of your home. In this new installment, the origin of Rocket’s creation and everything he suffered is revealed, which will tear the hearts of more than one and bring tears to fans and animal lovers, with this dramatic and moving story.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ was released in theaters in Peru in May and delighted fans. Photo: Marvel Studios

When is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ ONLINE?

The Marvel movie, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, will be released online via streaming on August 2, 2023 and will be available to anyone who has an active subscription to the mouse platform.

Where to see ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ via streaming?

After so much waiting, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be available via streaming through the Disney Plus platform, where all the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are located and, therefore, the first two installments of the Guardians saga.

What is ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’?

Here’s what the official synopsis reads: “In Marvel Studios’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ our beloved band of misfits looks a little different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must assemble his team up to defend the universe and protect one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could very possibly spell the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ official trailer

