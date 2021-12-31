Thanos’s daughter, Gamora, was last seen in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. The character was a version from 2014 who did a timeskip with his father, so it would be different from the version seen in the first two movies of Guardians of the Galaxy. The new Gamora has not met Star Lord, so her attitude towards the rest of the group would be different.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will appear in Thor: love and thunder, a film scheduled for release in 2022. In addition, they will have a Christmas special on Disney Plus before the premiere of the third installment. However, neither of these two productions will Gamora, since, currently, it is in an unknown place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. Photo: Composition / Marvel

Zoe Saldana returns as Gamora

Through her social networks, the actress who gives life to the character of the UCM has shared several images and in one of them she can be seen with the typical green makeup of Gamora.

Zoe Saldana shares pictures with her makeup of Gamora. Photo: Instagram capture

Zoe Saldana and her film career

Apart from filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the actress continues to work on other interesting projects. He will record the Avatar sequels as Neytiri and also star in The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. She will also make the From scratch series and an untitled project by director David O. Finally, she will shoot Fencer, which is about an Olympic athlete who must fight against her rivals and against herself.