













Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Who Dies? Will you leave the room crying?

This doubt arises because Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is promoted as the “last dance” together of the team that long supported the mcu and with which many fell in love. The point is that asking who dies can be worrying.

If you still haven’t seen the Marvel Studios movie, the best thing you can do is not go ahead with this text because we could ruin the experience for you. And if you are looking for a reason to go to the movies, then here we tell you who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Source: Marvel Studios

Is it a sad ending? Happy one? Will you leave crying? It’s time you found out the truth.

We also recommend: Review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – An emotional last dance

Who Dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The Truth

In general, Marvel Studios the fence is blown when it comes to closing cycles. You saw it in Avengers Endgame with the farewell of Iron Man, Black Widow and the momentary departure of Gamora.

Come on, we already saw the other important deaths like the Phil Coulson, Thanos, Black Panther, Odin and Killmonger. James Gunn already made us cry Yondu in the second guardians movie, did this list get extended with the third movie? In

Let’s remember which other Guardians characters have left us: Korath, Ronan, Groot (momentarily), Meredith Quill, The Other, Garthan Saal, Ego, and Taserface.

Who dies in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Fortunately no one on the team passes away. Those who do leave us is a whole civilization, the one against Earth that was created by the High Evolutionary. Ayesha also perishes in the same place and the High Evolutionary dies in the explosion of his ship. The most gruesome deaths are those of Rocket Raccoon’s cell friends.

What is a fact is that no one on the main team died and that should make you very happy. What do you think of this detail? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.