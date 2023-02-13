In celebration of Super Bowl 2023, Marvel Studios has released a new trailer Of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the new film written and directed by James Gunn. A few hours later, the version dubbed into Italian also arrived, which you can view in the player below.

The clip, accompanied by the notes of “Since You Been Gone” by Rainbow, features new and old characters, action-packed scenes and other heartwarming ones, preparing us for the last adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy on the big screen with the current lineup.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Peter Quill, still reeling from the events of Infinity War and Endgame and the tragic fate of Gamora, forced to assemble the team to save Rocket and defend the universe from Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary, while dealing with a “new” Gamora.

We remind you that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will debut in Italian cinemas on May 3rd.