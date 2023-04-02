Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the star of a spectacular teaser trailers which shows Groot as an adult but that’s not all: in the video there are all the protagonists of the film directed by James Gunn, which will make its debut in cinemas on May 3rd.

The director, currently head of DC Studios together with Peter Safran, declared that the duration of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be considerable but not a second was wasted: the two and a half hours of the film will serve to tell in the best way the conclusion of the saga.

However, we were talking about Groot, who as you know is a different character than the one we met in the first chapter, who lived through a complicated adolescence between Infinity War and Endgame, and who finally appears in this new adventure with unprecedented and surprising capabilities.

The short sequences that show it in action in the teaser trailer, in fact, reveal that the anthropomorphic tree is now capable of wielding firearms not only with the hands but also by making branches grow on the fly from your body, thus becoming a sort of living assault turret.