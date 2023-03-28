There duration Of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 apparently it will be remarkable, a full two and a half hours: the director of the film, James Gunnhas roughly confirmed the rumor that has been circulating these days, adding however that won’t waste a second of this generous playing time.

A few weeks after the spectacular Super Bowl trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we are therefore back to talking about the film that will go to conclude the trilogy (indeed, trilogy plus, as Gunn rightly says) dedicated to the famous team of Marvel anti-heroes.

“The duration is approximately that, although the figure is not yet exact,” wrote the director in response to a message from one of his followers on Twitterlater adding, “And I promise, not a second will be wasted. There won’t be any filler.”

Reaching this duration “was necessary to be able to attend thefull story arc of each of the main characters of Guardians of the Galaxy, not only in relation to this single film but considering the entire trilogy.

L’exit of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set for May 3 in Italian cinemas.