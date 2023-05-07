Paris. The long-awaited last installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” It has already arrived in theaters in Spain and Latin Americaa farewell to the heroes who, for Zoe Saldaña, marked a before and after in the Marvel universe with their music and sense of humor.

“I’ve seen over the years how other superheroes in Marvel and other worlds have been inspired by that and tried to make their own unique playlist and their own sense of humor. and I think it’s quite incredible”, explains the actress to EFE.

Saldaña hides behind Gamora’s greenish skin, which in this new installment “come back from the dead” although it’s not her at all.

“Although Gamora is back, she is not exactly the same person and this is what we are going to see in this Volume 3”, he points out.

And it is that the multiverse that Marvel presented with “The Avengers: Endgame” (2019), and that it continued to explore in the series “Loki” (2021) or in the latest adventures of Spiderman (2021) and Doctor Strange (2022), allowed for a new Gamora to come to the Guardians, who had never met Peter Quill or the rest of the team.

Marvel I already anticipated a long time ago that this would be the last trip of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them, and actor Dave Bautista (Drax) made it clear that this would be his goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It would be a shame if they never came back.” says Saldaña, who defends that “they have become fan favorites.”

The actress Zoe Saldaña believes that “Guardians of the Galaxy is special and stands apart from other superhero themes.”