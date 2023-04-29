There was a moment in the history of films – but above all of cinecomics – where proposing a sequel meant “risking it”, and ugly. Let’s talk about Fantastic FourOf Bladebut also of matrix, all films that with the second (and eventual third) film have always had a sort of break in the magic. Statistically, however, there must be people capable of not falling into the trap, capable of overcoming this obstacle, perhaps because they grew up on bread and comics or perhaps because they have had experiences capable of making them understand how to manage certain contexts. Luckily, James Gunn is among them, because Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 it’s something wonderful: if you want to find out why, keep reading our review.

The whole galaxy, one raccoon

If there is one thing that has always fascinated about the stories of Guardians of the Galaxy, it is precisely the way in which the galactic plots – often with planets and populations of various types at risk – intersected with those of the individual characters of the group. This third film is no less, which accomplices the standards dictated by Infinity War and Endgamecould have fallen into the trap of making this film yet another great war for the salvation of creation, but which instead resizes (so to speak) and proposes a simple adventure: saving the people we care about, loved ones, family ( concept that Vin Diesel with Fast & Furious repeatedly reiterated).

If the first film had told a story born by chance, the second had already proposed a story very close to Peter Quillaka the Legendary Star-Lord; this time it’s up to Rockets, a character who has long entered the hearts of Marvel fans, and who finds his best narrative arc in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. The other characters are no less, all as always well characterized, but able this time to show the scars that time and life has put on them, and perhaps to find peace in wearing them.

In the group we find then Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), still broken after losing his Gamora (and far worse, after having found a different but different variant), the same daughter of Thanos (Zoe Saldana), now affiliated with the Ravagers, Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) e Mantis (Pom Klementieff), the quintessential comedy duo of the group, Nebula (Karen Gillian), who finds herself becoming the voice of rationality in a group that now has a depressed and sad captain, Rockets (Bradley Cooper), who enjoys hearing the songs Peter has in his Zune and Groot (Vin Diesel), who continues to live his life with his companions.

However, let’s not forget the other characters, some who have always been close to the Guardians (even since Yondu’s time) and others who have joined over time and who we discovered with the Christmas special. Here then Kraglin (Sean Gunn), who is still trying to learn to use the weapon he inherited from Yondu himself and Cosmos (Maria Bakalova), a sentient dog with psionic powers. Obviously fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy comics will find many small and interesting goodies to discover, starting with the various ones Ravager that we will see up to the creatures that we will discover in the course of the film.

Golden gray

In a galaxy where black and white no longer exist, gray becomes gold when Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) is awakened from his capsule: only that the character we find before us is certainly not what we expected. We’ve already seen it in the comics and in the video game, but to all intents and purposes here too Gunn and Marvel have a hand in it, creating a sort of inexperienced and superpowered character, the deus ex machina of some parts of the film, who This careful analysis might seem a bit forced, but it ultimately works out as a whole. Together with the mother and queen of the Sovereigns Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), will not be the real enemy of the film, which will instead take the form of theHigh Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), obsessed with creating the perfect living thingand who has a history with Rocket.

The themes that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 faces are multiple, and are projected through the eyes of the various characters: what makes it all interesting is just how these differences have created a conglomeration of emotions that express different concepts but speak the same language. Everything will then be put under the microscope thanks to the character of Gamoranow the outsider of the team and opposing vision (eventually not so much) compared to the concept that the Guardians of the Galaxy have.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is ultimately all a fan of the series could want: we talked about the meaning behind certain actions, but obviously there are also action scenes, heart-pounding moments and some very touching scenes, all well coordinated by the conductor who with this film greets the Marvelshifting his commitment totally to DC.

The end of the journey

There will be laughter Drax he will be able to launch his nonsense just when you don’t expect it, every now and then you will also have a little anxiety and fear for our heroes, and you will surely drop a few tears. All by virtue of Guardians of the Galaxy’s latest journey James Gunnof those who go to the rhythm of 80s songs and who dance to defeat a terrible enemy.

Of course we talk about Marvel Cinematic Universe, therefore there will always be open roads, and we will talk about them in due time in a dedicated article. The fact remains that we are faced with one of the best Marvel films, a production that sorts everything out after Ant-Man and which in the end makes us understand that the format of the cinecomic is so elastic that it can tell any story, whether it be a group of fantastic heroes ready to fight Thanos, or a group of outsiders and underprivileged who basically know when to do the right thing.

If there is something that should rightly be highlighted and which could create some complaints, it is the ending of the film, which upon careful analysis could seem hasty, placed on purpose for the abandonment of Gunn, but which ultimately finds answers in an analysis of the trilogy as a whole. On the other hand, we are not talking about characters who were born in this film, but about heroes Marvel who have been with us for years and who have had many adventures, some seen on screen, some not.

And as music advances over time, changes over the decades and alters those dogmas of the past to propose something new, whether derivative or not, so Guardians of the Galaxy now it’s an open door, a large space that can be filled again in the coming years, perhaps by new heroes and outsiders ready to tell their stories. Because in the end, if the galaxy is a country, then all the stories can be declined in the individual journeys that each character will have to make. Certainly, the days of these Guardians of the Galaxy are over.