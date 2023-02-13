With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 James Gunn abandons the group – and even the actors seem ready to abandon their characters – preparing us for the end of this journey that started in 2014. In the trailer, which you can see at the top of the news, we can witness what promises to be the latest adventure of these guardians.

In the video we see the new reports of the gang, with a new one Gamora decidedly disinclined to friendship (and the love of Peter Quill), one already set Nebula and all the other characters seen during the Christmas special. Now the problem seems to be the High Evolutionary, ready to achieve his goals – as he seems to have done during the experiments on Rocket – and we can also see a fantastic Adam Warlock, who could have a decidedly negative role in the events.

Conclusion of the narrative arc opened almost 10 years ago, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 3 at the cinema in Italy. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is written and directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, with Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket in the original version, as well as Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serving as executive producers.