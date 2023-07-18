Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has one release date on Disney+announced by Marvel with a trailer: the film will be available to all subscribers to the streaming platform from August 2nd.
Defined by early reviews as the darkest and saddest MCU film ever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will reveal the dramatic Rocket’s origins and will introduce the figure of the High Evolutionary, responsible for the birth and extinction of entire species.
The last chapter
Last chapter of the saga and last film directed by James Gunn for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 closes the narrative arc of the various Star-Lord, Rocket, Drax, Groot, Mantis, Nebula and Gamora with a spectacular and full of twists story once again.
Waiting to be able to see (or review) the film on Disney + in streaming, take a look at our review of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
