Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has one release date on Disney+announced by Marvel with a trailer: the film will be available to all subscribers to the streaming platform from August 2nd.

Defined by early reviews as the darkest and saddest MCU film ever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will reveal the dramatic Rocket’s origins and will introduce the figure of the High Evolutionary, responsible for the birth and extinction of entire species.