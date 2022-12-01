Officially the fourth phase of the cinematic universe of Marvel has ended with the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, or at least that is what was thought until the arrival of G’s Christmas specialguardians of the galaxy. And speaking precisely of this franchise, today it has received its first official trailer for the closure of the trilogy.

In the video you can see a team of guardians with their own problems, since Peter she misses Gamora, rocket must face his past and drax You must adjust your erratic behavior. At the same time, the return of certain golden-colored villains that appeared in the second film is confirmed, and they promised their revenge.

Check the trailer:

This is the first synopsis of the tape:

The film is written and directed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji and Maria Bakalova. In the movie, the Guardians embark on a mission to defend the universe and protect one of their own.

Remember that the film will be released next May 5th On cinemas.

Via: Marvel

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it will be nostalgic to see this third installment, since it is the last participation of James Gunn in the direction. The detail would be to know if it will be a closure for the characters, or if everyone will go their own way.